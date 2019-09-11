Sentencing Thursday for man who murdered Somerset Co. Sheriff's Deputy

The Madison man who shot and killed a Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy will find out Thursday how long he'll spend in prison.

Prosecutors are asking for a life sentence for 31-year-old John Williams.

He was found guilty in June of the murder of Corporal Eugene Cole.

Williams killed Cole in April of last year in Norridgewock in the first law enforcement shooting death in Maine in 30 years.

Willams then took off into the woods, sparking a four-day manhunt.

At trial Williams' lawyers argued Williams was under the influence of drugs at the time and he didn't intend to kill Cole.

The jury rejected that claim and found Williams guilty in less than three hours.

The case has played out in a courtroom in Portland because of concerns about pre-trial publicity.

Williams will be sentenced Thursday in that same courthouse at 1p.m.