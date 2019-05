A motorcyclist died today after a crash in Anson.

It happened around noon on Valley Road.

Authorities say 66-year-old Barry Morriss from Madison lost control of his motorcycle on the shoulder of the road.

Morriss was thrown from his bike into a ditch.

According to deputies, he was not wearing a helmet.

They say Morriss had just bought the bike and was headed back home.

Investigators believe speed and inexperience caused the crash.