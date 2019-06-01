Made in Maine Expo showcases local Maine crafts

Crafts, woodwork, and home decor are just some of the things you'd find at the made in maine expo today.

This one-day event featured 48 vendors showing off their skills and crafts.

The expo showcases products made in Maine and supports local businesses.

The event had a large variety to see from furniture, jewelry, and tasty treats.

"Just before I heard someone walk out the door and they were mentioning about how the quality of crafts that they have here,” says Jen Hansen, Dir. of WKIT and Zone radio. “I hate calling it a craft fair because it is so much than just crafts. It is some serious woodworking and some series products here that are fantastic. I'm wearing a necklace now from one of them. It's fantastic here. The quality is unmatched. Let's support local business, support local people, keep the money here in the state. That's what we want to try to do."

This is the 7th year the expo has taken place and vendors are already making plans for next years.

