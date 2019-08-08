Mad Scientist visits Hampden

There are lots of ways for kids to spend their summer days...outside play, a dip in the pool.

Some kids in Hampden took a more scientific approach to summertime fun.

Lightning Lucy, a Mad Scientist, said, "I've been doing this for nine years and I pretty much have the best job in the world."

Meet Mad Scientist Lightning Lucy. She's full of energy and knows a thing or two about how to put on a spectacular science show.

"It's just a lot of fun for me," Lucy said.

There were all different sorts of experiments.

"What happens when dry ice goes from a solid to gas?" Lucy said. She added, "We made bubbles with our dry ice. We did a rainbow reaction with our dry ice."

Eager volunteers would do anything to get their hands on them.

"I obviously love seeing their faces light up from the exciting things that we do. I love getting them involved," Lucy explained.

It wouldn't be a show without the grand finale!

Sidney said, "It's fun to be here and it's fun to do activities."

This Mad Science of Maine program didn't come to Hampden for the explosions and the chemical reactions. Inspiration is the meaning behind the shows.

Lucy said, "Inspire the next generation of engineers and scientists and astronauts. We're really hoping that more kids will go into a science field."