Machine built by BIW delivered to Guilford swab making facility

Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works has delivered the first machines designed to make specialized nasal swabs to Puritan Medical Products in Guilford.

Puritan is one of only two companies in the world - the other is in Italy - that make the specific type of swab used in testing for the coronavirus.

The Trump administration is providing $75.5 million through the Defense Production Act for Puritan to double production to 40 million swabs a month, and the company plans to open a second production site by July 1.

The machines produced by Bath Iron Works will be used to get the second site up and running, officials said.