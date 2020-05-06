Machiasport man seriously injured in ATV crash

WESLEY, Maine (WABI) A Machiasport man was seriously injured after he crashed his ATV in Wesley Tuesday night.
Wardens say 27-year-old Jordan Thomas was headed out for a ride with friends on Bear Brook Road when the crash happened around 8 o'clock.
Authorities say the group was unloading their ATV, and Thomas took his just a short stretch down the road.
They say he hit a rock and dirt pile, lost control, and the ATV flipped several times, landing on top of him.
We're told Thomas was not wearing a helmet.
He was flown to a hospital in Bangor.
The crash remains under investigation.