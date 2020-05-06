Machiasport man seriously injured in ATV crash

A Machiasport man was seriously injured after he crashed his ATV in Wesley Tuesday night.

Wardens say 27-year-old Jordan Thomas was headed out for a ride with friends on Bear Brook Road when the crash happened around 8 o'clock.

Authorities say the group was unloading their ATV, and Thomas took his just a short stretch down the road.

They say he hit a rock and dirt pile, lost control, and the ATV flipped several times, landing on top of him.

We're told Thomas was not wearing a helmet.

He was flown to a hospital in Bangor.

The crash remains under investigation.