Machias woman's veterinary license revoked

State officials have revoked the license of a Machias woman who they say had been acting as a veterinarian while not licensed to do so.

Cynthia Cole Teer worked at the Machias Animal Hospital, and according to the licensing board, had still been caring for animals despite having her license suspended in January of last year.

Officials say they attempted to resolve complaints against Teer with a consent agreement, but she did not follow through with those terms.

Teer also must pay $6,000 in penalties.

A copy of the Decision and Order is available online at: https://www.pfr.maine.gov/almsonline/almsquery/welcome.aspx