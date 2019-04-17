Machias veterinarian has been working without a license according to state officials

State officials say a Machias woman has been providing care to animals without a license.

They say Cynthia Cole Teer has been working at the Machias Animal Hospital.

Her license was not renewed in January of last year after state officials say she failed to abide by the terms of a five year probation that began in 2014.

Officials say the probation followed complaints involving substandard care, misuse of medications, including some that had expired, and improper documentation of care.

We spoke to someone at the hospital who said they have no comment.

Anyone with information on the practice of veterinary medicine by Teer since January 2018 is asked to call 624-8625.

The full release from the state:

"State Board of Veterinary Medicine Issues Warning about Formerly Licensed Veterinarian Continuing to Practice

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 17, 2019

Contact: Geraldine Betts, Board Administrator Phone: 207 624-8625

Gardiner – The Maine State Board of Veterinary Medicine (“Board”) within the Maine Department of Professional and Financial Regulation issues this notice to the public that Cynthia Cole Teer is not licensed by the Board as a veterinarian.Dr. Teer has not been licensed by the Board since January 2018, when her renewal application was denied due to her failure to comply with the terms of probation imposed against her license pursuant to a Decision and Order by the Board dated January 15, 2014. As outlined in the attached Consent Agreement, signed by

Dr. Teer on October 25, 2018, Dr. Teer has continued to practice veterinary medicine at Machias Animal Hospital, located in Machias, Maine, since January 2018, in violation of multiple Board statutes.

As discipline for these violations, Dr. Teer agreed to accept a reprimand, a $10,000 civil penalty, and a 5-year period of probation during which Dr. Teer is required to, among other things, obtain a Board-approved Maine licensed veterinarian to monitor her veterinary practice, as a prerequisite to being issued a license to practice veterinary medicine. In addition, the Office of the Attorney General obtained the attached preliminary and permanent injunctions, which ordered Dr. Teer to immediately cease any acts that constitute the practice of

veterinary medicine, unless and until licensed to do so.

The Board has not approved any practice monitor for Dr. Teer’s practice, and as a result, no veterinary license has been issued to Dr. Teer. The Board is concerned about potential ongoing practice of veterinary medicine by Dr. Teer and encourages anyone who has any information regarding the practice of veterinary medicine by Dr. Teer since January 2018 to contact the Board’s administrator as noted above. While the Board regrets having to take the unusual step of issuing a public notice, after multiple communications, the Board has become increasingly concerned about the health and safety of animals that are still being entrusted to her care."

