A Machias man who served time three years ago for the death of his daughter is now accused of selling cocaine.

48-year-old Christopher Stevenson is on probation.

He was charged with manslaughter for causing a crash that killed his 10-year-old daughter in Cathance Township in December of 2017.

Authorities said Stevenson was on several prescription medications when the crash happened.

Stevenson is now charged with trafficking cocaine and is being held on $15,000 bail.