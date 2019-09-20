Machias industrial hemp farm hit by thieves; owners offer reward

Thieves have targeted an industrial hemp farm in Machias, putting the future of the farm at risk.

The owners of the Schoppee Farm on East Kennebec Road say earlier this week someone went through the 3-acre field with tools and containers and cut off the most value parts of many of the plants.

They tell TV5 they don't know yet how much was stolen, but it's a significant loss.

The owners just broke ground on the farm this spring. They grow industrial hemp flowers, which look and smell like marijuana, but with significantly lower THC levels - not enough to produce a high.

We're told this is not the first time they've been hit.

Police are now investigating the case. The owners are offering a $1,000 reward for information that solves the crime.

You can contact them at 271-3600 or e-mail allie@schoppee.com