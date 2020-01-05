Machias florist honoring local teen

A Machias Florist is honoring a local teen that has passed away in a car accident.

14-year-old Gavin Skidgel and 83-year-old Darold Ames were both killed in a head-on crash on Route 1 in Columbia Friday afternoon.

Many folks in Washington County are coming together for the Skidgel family including Expressions Floral in Machias.

They are providing support for the family by having blue and gold bows and balloons that are available by donation.

All proceeds will go back to the Skidgel family.

In two hours today nearly 1-thousand dollars has already been raised.

Sandi Malagara, the owner says, "The idea is that people will put the bows on their mailboxes, on the front of their cars, out in front of their businesses along with the balloons. The bows are more substantial and will last longer so that the whole community will show their support for the Skidgel family."

Expressions Floral will be taking donations all week.

