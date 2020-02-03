Machias community members in disbelief after three dead and one injured in shootings

Police say a Northfield man is in custody in Machias after shooting four people Monday morning.

Three people have died and one was taken to the hospital.

"Very sad. Very unfortunate. It's a shocker, really," said Helen Reynolds, a Machias resident.

An unbelievable day for many in Washington County including Reynolds who lives next door to where two of the victims were shot.

"I don't know what could have brought it on," she said.

State police say they also don't know why 63-year-old Thomas Bonfanti went on a shooting spree within about five miles Monday morning.

"At 10:47 the Washington County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call," said Maine State Police Lt. Troy Gardner.

They say Bonfanti shot two people here on Kennebec road in Machias.

"Upon arrival law enforcement located one adult female outside and observed that she was injured," said Lt. Gardner.

Police also found 57-year-old Shawn Currey dead inside the home.

"I locked my doors when it was all happening," said Reynolds.

Just a few miles down the road police say Bonfanti shot and killed 49-year-old Jennifer Bryant Flynn. And just down the road from that residence, they'd find one more crime scene in nearby Jonesboro where 33-year-old Samuel Powers was found dead.

Bonfanti was ultimately arrested at the American Legion located on Court Street.

Also in disbelief are those who know the suspected killer..

"Last night we had supper," said Maria Smith.

Smith says Bonfanti lives alone on Black Cow Meadow Road just outside of Machias. She says her and her husband were neighbors and friends of his and believe he dealt with mental health issues.

"I think he just needed help. It's a sad situation. The question is why?"

Something community members are also wondering.

"It's shocking. One of my friends got shot and I feel so bad for her and her family," said Frances Socabasin.

"It's not just an isolated incident. It happened in different places and that's just the crazy part," said Kristina Earle.

Police say they do believe they have the gun used in the crime and they don't believe there was anyone else involved in the shootings. But a day like this still leaves many feeling unsettled.

"I don't know what to say. It's a sad thing," said Reynolds.

Police say the bodies of the deceased are being taking to the medical examiners office.

No word yet on when Bonfanti will be in court.