The Machias community continues to rally around a family who recently experienced a devastating loss.

The Skidgel family lost two loved ones earlier this month in a crash in Columbia.

14-year-old Gavin Skidgel and his great-grandfather, 83-year-old Darold Ames, were both killed.

Dinner will be held at Washington Academy on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.

They'll serve what was Gavin's favorite food-pizza.

A silent auction and raffle will also help to raise money for the family.