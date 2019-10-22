Machias Valley Airport undergoes major changes

Machias Valley Airport has undergone some changes over the past couple of years in hopes of creating a more friendly and accessible airport.

One of the biggest is a new building that provides a bathroom, kitchen, and a place for pilots to get inside.

"In the last few months, gotten tremendous statewide recognition from the business community, from the political community, from the governmental community as being one of the most improved airports in the state," says Bill Kitchen, the Machias Selectboard Vice Chairman.

One of the key changes to the airport is their new renovated runway which they hope will bring more air traffic and create some smoother landings.

"Anybody who's been flying here for any period of time really knows the condition of the runway previously, so they really appreciate the new runway. We've got this airplane that's out here right now, that guy flies out from the Midwest. He's here quite often, he really appreciates it," says Michael Radeka, the Machias Airport Committee Chairman.

The total cost of the airport's upgrades has been approximately $4.3 million, most of which has come from federal grants.

They're responsible for paying $250,000 of which they've raised about $200,000.

The airport hopes these changes aren't the end.

They're looking to add a fuel pump for planes and extend the runway to better serve LifeFlight.

If you'd like to make a donation to help the Machias Valley Airport reach its goal, you can visit Machiasme.org.