Machias Bay Chamber of Commerce restoring 1898 train station

The Machias Bay Chamber of Commerce is launching a capital campaign to help continue restoring the 1898 train station.

Restoration of the inside of the station has been completed.

They still need to reconstruct the original baggage platform, the roof, and the pillars.

The platform will cost ten-thousand-dollars.

The Chamber is asking for the public's help to raise the funds.

"It's kind of building on what we already have. We have lost a lot here. The buildings here were not built out of brick, they were wooden, and if you look at the historical pictures on the wall here, you can see that many of them are gone. This is one we can save, and then we can build on that and tie the whole historical aspect of the area together."

We're told hundreds of visitors to the greater Machias area stop by the station each year.