MSP Colonel says fallen Detective loved family and had a great smile

Detective Ben Campbell would have turned 32 on Monday.

Wednesday was a hard day for everyone involved, especially as the Maine State Police press conference played out that afternoon and the details of Campbell's life were explained..

He was born in East Hampton, Massachusetts.

He graduated from Westfield State College, then Maine's Criminal Justice Academy in 2012.

He was assigned to Northern Penobscot County and lived in Millinocket with his wife Hilary and their 6 month old son Everett...

"He had a textbook smile," said Maine State Police Col. John Cote. "He was a guy that truly, when I say he was a guy that was one of our best - he always saw the good in whatever was going on. He always focused on the positive. When he stepped in the smile was just part of him. I had chances to meet with him including at his promotion. And I've shared with people that when he had a chance to introduce you to his wife Hilary, he just glowed. He was so proud and just loved her so much. He introduced you to her and you'd think he had just won the lottery. He took such great pride in his marriage and his new son."