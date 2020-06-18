MRC seeking new buyer for Hampden waste facility

State officials are trying to find someone new to run a currently shuttered Hampden waste facility.

The Municipal Review Committee has given an update to the more than 100 municipalities that contracted with Fiberright.

TV5 spoke with the MRC's Executive Director Michael Carroll Thursday afternoon.

He said they are working with a network of people to try and find the right fit to fund and operate the facility.

Carroll said they have proven that the plant works the way they had hoped, but simply ran out of money.

Additionally,one of the reasons it had difficulty is that it was unable to sell its product while awaiting state Department of Environmental Protection permits.

Those permits are now in place.

The MRC expects to have an update for the interested parties sometime next week.