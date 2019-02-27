MRC Executive Director resigns

The Executive Director of the Municipal Review Committee has officially resigned his post.

The MRC is a group of 115 Maine cities and town that joined to manage their municipal solid waste issues.

Greg Lounder informed fellow board members that he's leaving to explore new career opportunities.

He told the board Wednesday afternoon his decision to step down doesn't have anything to do with a lack of confidence in the Fiberight facility in Hampden - which has been slower to get up and running that origiinally planned.

"This project is poised to come into service and meet the long-term needs of our member communities and I am 100% absolutely convinced that's the case," he said. "I just want to address that and cast aside any doubt related to this."

There was also an update on the Hampden Plant

They are in the process of testing machinery and will being taking waste from a few communities in April, then more in May and being fully operational by the end of June.

