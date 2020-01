Mat and Muscle Wrestling comes to the Buker Community center in Augusta this weekend to collect sporting equipment for the Augusta Boys and Girls Club.

The event is Saturday, January 25th at the Buker Community Center.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30.

Tickets are $15 - VIP, $12 - front row seat, $10 - general Admission. Tickets will be available at the door.