MMA alum reaches deal with prosecutor, charges filed in connection with cannon incident may be dismissed

A Pittsfield man who had been charged after an incident at a Maine Maritime Academy football game has reached an agreement with the district attorney that could mean his charges will be dismissed.

72-year-old Peter Vigue had been indicted for having a cannon on the Maine Maritime Academy campus.

Court officials say that as long as Vigue does not break any laws in the next six months, his charges will be dropped.

A referee was hit in the face by materials discharged from the cannon which was fired by Vigue from outside the fence behind the end zone.

Vigue was charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm, and possession and discharge of a firearm on school property.

In the agreement with the court, Vigue will also pay court fee and make a $1,000 donation to the Ellsworth VFW.