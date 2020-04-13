MEMA has some tips for power outages

Just last Thursday, that powerful nor' easter knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers.

Some homes were dark for days, and today, with more high winds and nasty conditions there's a potential for more outages.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency is urging people to stock up on only the things they need.

They also say it’s a good idea to charge up phones and laptops ahead of time.

Be creative - think of activities that can be done without electronics.

Having gas for the car and the generator are also a good idea,

But the bottom line is to not panic if the power goes out.

Susan Faloon, Maine Emergency Management Agency, said, “It is a challenging time. It's important to remember to be calm, to be patient when it comes to the power coming back.”

MEMA asks that you do not approach power line workers while they’re in the field.

Like everyone else, they are practicing social distancing.