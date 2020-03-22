MEMA asks snowmobilers to postpone trips to Maine

With many business closed in Aroostook County, people are using snowmobiling to social distance themselves.

Snowmobile clubs have been told to stop grooming operations to deter people from traveling for snowmobiling.

One Aroostook County local and her family were social distancing on snowmobiles Saturday.

Jennifer Morin says her family packed lunches even though the trails weren't perfect after the rain on Friday.

"Rain made them very hard. They're compact, there's not a lot of snow dust to cool your sleds off, so you have to be careful coming around the corners and take it slow. We're trying to do all our school work and I'm now working from home and after that we try to get outside as much as possible and do the outdoor activities as much as possible,” said snowmobiler, Jennifer Morin.

On Saturday, MEMA put out a request that if you are thinking of traveling to Maine to snowmobile, they would like you to postpone your trip and visit next year due to concerns with COVID-19.

