Officials investigate substance found at MDI Municipal building

Police say a Hazardous Materials Team was called to MDI after someone was exposed to an unknown substance.

Officials say a white powder was found in a bankers bag at the Mount Desert Island Municipal building Tuesday afternoon.

The building was evacuated while authorities investigated.

They say the person who was exposed to the substance was the only one who came in contact with it and had no adverse effects.

Authorities still don't know what the material was but they believe it's an isolated incident, with no threat to the public.