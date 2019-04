Acadia National Park officials are asking for help from the public in finding a man.

He's been missing since early Monday morning.

They say 45-year-old Adam Emmett, who goes by "AJ", was last seen near Schooner Head Overlook.

Emmett is from MDI.

He's 5'6", 145 lbs.

If you've seen him, call Game Wardens at 973-3700 or Acadia National Park Rangers at 288-8791.