MDI man giving talk on Judy Garland in Ellsworth

"It's fitting for me to give this final talk in the 50th year since her death."

Do you or someone you know want to find out more about the life of American actress, singer, and dancer Judy Garland? This week is your chance.

On Thursday at 6 pm at the Ellsworth Public Library, Lawrence Schulman will be speaking about her.

"My role is to pass this passion on to others, and if there is one or ten people who feel that they have learned something from the talk, then I have accomplished my goal."

Called "Moments of Magic," Schulman is sharing his knowledge and audio-video clips of Judy Garland's life and career.

He has devoted the past twenty-six years of his life to collecting items about Garland.

"I have thousands of CDs, LPs, 78s. I have probably a thousand photos. I have every book ever published on her. So, it is a lot of stuff."

His love for all things Garland started a long time ago.

"It goes back to when I was very young, I have had a passion for Garland since I was about eleven years old, believe it or not."

"It goes right through you, and I think that is what I first remember when I was very young hearing her that it penetrated me, and that still goes for today."

The Grand in Ellsworth has also donated a pair of tickets to attend the Wizard of Oz Musical in April and the tickets will be drawn at the presentation at the library on Thursday.

