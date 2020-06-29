MDI facing a slow of 4th of July

Booking a hotel room on Mount Desert Island less than a week before the 4th of July is usually nearly impossible, but that's not the case this summer

We spoke to hotel owners about what they're expecting this upcoming holiday weekend.

The 4th of July is less than a week away, but it doesn’t feel like it on Mount Desert Island.

Hotel reservations are far below what MDI is used to.

“Typically we’d be booked well in advance for this weekend,” said Sedge Saunders, Manager Harbor View Hotel in Southwest Harbor. “We have five rooms rented, and three cottages for this weekend. So that's about seventy percent less than what we normally have.”

“This year is much different,” added Peter Hastings, who owns the Acadia Hotel and The Ivy Manor Inn in Bar Harbor. “Currently we have about 50 percent of our available rooms sold for this weekend. A week about before the 4th of July we’d see 100 percent occupancy and at our highest rates of the season.”

Much of that has to do with the quarantine mandate for out of state guests, which says they must provide proof from their home state of testing negative for COVID-19, within 72 hours of traveling to Maine, or quarantine for 14 days upon the arrival.

“The atmosphere is such that people aren't too sure about coming up here,” Saunders said.

Despite numbers being lower than what they’re used to for the upcoming holiday, the hotel owners we spoke with still have a positive attitude about business over the 4th and a tourist season that still has a long way to go.

“We’re excited for it,” said Hastings. “It’s gonna be a different 4th of July. Without the fireworks, without the traditional parade, I think it becomes just like any other weekend in many respects, but any other weekend in Bar Harbor is still better than most weekends anywhere else.”

“We have to keep plugging away here,” added Saunders. “As far as providing a relaxing atmosphere for the people who come here, and a clean atmosphere. And we’re hoping that things will pick up, but if they don’t we’re gonna find a way to survive.”