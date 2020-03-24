Facebook group comes together to donate homemade masks on MDI

N95 medical masks aren’t the only protection being sought after during the pandemic.

Folks on MDI are making non-medical masks for people who aren’t in the medical field.

MDI Helpers Pandemic Mutual Response is a Facebook page dedicated to helping those in need during the crisis, and the group put out a call for homemade masks over the weekend. The masks can be dropped off at Dr. Mary Dudzik's home in Bar Harbor or a separate location in Southwest Harbor, so they can be donated to anyone who wants one.

“The response has been really amazing," Dudzick said. "People are just so willing to help. It’s really great to walk out here every day and see a new batch of masks out here every day. It’s really amazing.”

Since the call went out this weekend, nearly a hundred masks have already been donated.