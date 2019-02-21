MDI Hospital releases new health and wellness podcast

A new podcast is exploring health in the MDI area.

MDI Hospital announced this week the launch of their new podcast. It's called "Island Health."

Hosts Oka Hutchins and Justin Starbird dig into a variety of health and wellness topics such as health care, medicine, and different types of therapy.

Oka Hutchins, Public Affairs, MDI Hospital said, "We wanted to focus on health and wellness here in our area and in the community and see what was being offered. We're talking to our different specialists and providers and just kind of explore what is available."

There are four episodes so far. Hutchins said they'll continue to grow.

To view the podcast, click on this link - https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/island-health/id1445758792?mt=2

