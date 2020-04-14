MDI Hospital receives testing system that provides diagnosis in less than an hour

MDI Hospital has a new, advanced point-of-care testing system that can detect the coronavirus in less than an hour.

The Cepheid GeneXpert testing system allows the hospital to provide almost immediate treatment for patients who test positive.

The quick diagnosis also helps save on resources that would’ve been used for patients waiting up to 48 hours for test results to come back from a lab.

The equipment used for the testing was given as an anonymous gift to the hospital.

“It’s a huge advance for our community,” said Arthur Blank, President & CEO of MDI Hospital. “I can’t tell you how great it is to have a community that’s as supportive- both the seasonal and the year-round community- of our hospital and our hospital’s health.”

The hospital says it has already run three tests using the new system.

All were negative.