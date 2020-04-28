MDI Hospital receives donation of face shields for health care workers

MDI Hospital has received a donation of 900 face shields for their health care workers.

The masks came in on Monday and are already being worn at the hospital's screening Pavillion.

The donation comes from Vistaprint which is distributing 100,000 face shields among 100 health care facilities in small communities.

Those at MDI Hospital say the need for health care workers to have personal protective equipment can’t be overstated.

“When you attach this over a face mask or over an N-95, you’re preserving those N-95s which are incredibly precious,” said Christina McGuire, Sr. Vice President and C.O.O. of MDI Hospital. “Anything you can do to preserve those, you find these are very important additional face coverings for our teams.”

To make the face shields, Vistaprint is using machinery that's typically used for printing banners and other large scale projects.