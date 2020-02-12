MDI High School welcoming new electric bus

Goodbye, diesel hello electric...

Mount Desert Island High School is replacing an old diesel-powered bus with a brand new one that runs on electricity.

The high school was awarded $280,000 from the Volkswagen emissions fraud settlement.

Electric buses cost about $350,000.

So the school will cover the rest of the price tag.

Administrators say they are excited to keep reducing their carbon footprint.

Matt Haney says, "We've learned that the range is about 120 to 130 miles so we have several runs that we can use the bus on that is reliable within that range. So, we won't be using any diesel on either of those runs."

Herman Bracy says, "We pride ourselves on being a pioneer school here so we want to set the example and move forward with this green technology."

The grant was the most awarded to any school in the state and it was only for an electric bus.

It will still be a few months before the new rig gets here.