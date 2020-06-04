MDI High School finds different approach to year book signing

With students being out of school since late March, the tradition of signing yearbooks has been made a little more difficult.

MDI High School has come up with a way around that for its senior class.

Every senior has their photo posted on the school's front lawn, and students have been encouraged to sign those in the same fashion they would sign a yearbook.

The school says it’s a creative way to keep an old tradition in tact.

"It's different," said MDI Principal Matt Haney. "It's not what everyone would normally like to do. And yet, sometimes new isn't always bad."

"It's definitely different, but I really feel our school has come and created some great solutions to this crazy time," said MDI senior Hannah Viechnicki. "I'm gonna miss it a lot, but it's been a good four years."

MDI is hosting a special graduation ceremony Sunday.

Seniors will then be able to take their signed signs home with them.