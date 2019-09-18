MDI High School celebrates going completely solar

Completely solar.

MDI High School celebrated the completion of the largest solar array at a high school in Maine.

It means the school is switching to 100% clean electricity.

School officials say it's a way to play a big part in helping the environment.

It's also expected to save more than a million dollars over the next 25 years.

The solar goal was inspired by a senior exhibition project by 2017 grad Drew Rich and took off and became a reality thanks to a collaboration of school staff, elected officials, the non-profit *A Climate to Thrive* and students.

The project is also inspiring the students to make greener choices in their lives.

"There's really a bunch of dedicated students who are really interested in making a difference at our school," said Thomas Korstanje, a senior and member of the MDI Eco Team.

"I think it's really great that we're making efforts to reduce our impact on the climate within this school and that's something I'm really proud of," said Anna Redgate, a senior at MDI High School.

"I think that what's the best about this is to show other schools and businesses that this is a possibility," said Colby Bennoch, a junior at MDI High School.

State lawmakers at Wednesday's ribbon cutting talked about the example the school sets for others in Maine and across the nation.

It's these climate conscious fundamentals biology and science teacher Ruth Poland hoped to instill in students three years ago when she started the team.

"And then having this sort of event and having the success of the solar panels, I think it's just going to accelerate it," said Poland.