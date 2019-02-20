MDEA makes significant drug bust in Waterville, arrests two NY men

Two men have have been arrested in a drug bust in Waterville.

Drug enforcement agents say they'd been following the movements of 32-year-old Christopher Vargas and 32-year-old Martin Galvin, both of New York.

Police say they searched an apartment on Elm Street and found $65,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl.

They say Vargas and Galvin brought it to Maine for sale in the Waterville area.

Agents say Vargas left the apartment and went to Augusta to sell drugs.

Undercover agents then met with Galvin outside the apartment and bought drugs from him.

Both Galvin and Vargas are charged with aggravated trafficking.