MDEA finds drugs, guns in Rumford apartment

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says it found more than $6,000 worth of drugs at a residence in Rumford on Monday.

Drug agents report searching the apartment at 500 Knox Street, as well as stopping cars going to and from the address.

Police say that between the house and the vehicles they found fentanyl, methamphetamine, suboxone and LSD, as well as two guns and a bulletproof vest. There was also $1,831 that police suspect to be from drug proceeds.

State Police, Rumford Police and the Rumford Police's Canine Team assisted in the investigation.

Derek Gerrish, 30, of Sanford, as well as Chelsea Dagget of Mexico, Maine were arrested and transported to the Oxford County Jail.

Garrish is charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and violations of conditions of release.

Daggett is charged with theft.