MDA Muscle Walk held in Bangor

Folks walked along the Bangor Waterfront Saturday to help a good cause.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association held their third annual Muscle Walk of Bangor.

Organizers say the walks are celebrations of giving strength, and an opportunity to recognize those in our community who have been impacted by neuromuscular diseases.

All money raised from the event helps kids attend summer camp.

“They do swimming, field games, and it just really builds relationships with kids and counselors that really last a lifetime,” explained Esther Palmieri, Development Specialist for MDA of Maine.

To donate or learn more about the Muscular Dystrophy Association visit their website: https://www.mda.org/office/maine.

