MCI to undergo tree removal from historic front lawn

After two years of monitoring the maple trees on

its historic front lawn, Maine Central Institute will be removing many of them due to damage and disease.

The decision was made early this summer after a recommendation by a forest pathologist from the Maine State Forest Service.

In all, a total of twenty six trees have to go, some with damage that goes back to the ice storm of '98.

The trees will be removed before the start of school in September, and after MCI's Alumni Reunion this weekend, giving former students a chance to say goodbye to a piece of their MCI heritage.

"When it was identified that they needed to come down, it was a really tough decision,” said Alicia Nichols, Dean of Advancement at MCI “These trees and this front campus have been a very important part of our living alumni for as long as they can remember. It is what they see when they drive past MCI, and there is certainly an emotional connection to them."

MCI says it is working on a plan for the future of the front of its campus.

