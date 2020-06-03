MCI to observe 76th anniversary of D-Day with tolling of bell

Bells will ring Saturday in Pittsfield, marking the 76th anniversary of D-Day.

MCI will sound the bell in Founders Hall at 6:44 p.m.

The school has invited its alumni who are also veterans to help.

The public is also welcome to join in a quiet, physically distant reflection on the Front Campus.

It's part of a worldwide event called "Freedom Rings Global" to observe the sacrifices and bravery of those who fought on D-Day.

The Allied invasion of Normandy began on June 6, 1944. It proved to be a turning point for World War II.