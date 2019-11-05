MCI in Pittsfield held first Wellness Day

A big thank you today to community members supporting a new event at a Pittsfield school.

Staff at Maine Central Institute held their first wellness day.

High school students at Maine Central Institute are getting a new lesson this year. A lesson in wellness.

"We're hoping you all think this is a valuable day."

Staff at the school put together their first-ever Wellness Day and thanked all of the representatives from different organizations in the community they invited to talk about what that really means and what resources are out there for them.

Like NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, because one of the most important messages of the day is overall good wellness includes mental health.

"We're going to walk you through the information about what mental health is, what are the warning signs of mental health challenges and what other resources are available to you in the community."

Students learned about how taking care of your body includes taking care of your mind.

Bart Brown, senior, "Knowing when to stop and when to take care of myself and knowing when I can help someone else in need."

Something seniors Bart Brown and Isaac Tardy say they truly appreciate from their school.

"It really shows how caring they are and how they really want us to be able to come to them if we have any issues or just know how to handle the issues because being a senior in high school it's getting pretty hectic," explained Brown.

Tardy added, "It's is so important for us to be able to prepare to be on our own. I also think it's going to allow younger students, the freshmen, and sophomores, to grow and develop these skills of wellness before they jump right into their college independence."

Organizers hope that students walk away with a better understanding of what mental health wellness really means.

Isaac Tardy, Senior, "Smashing the stigma around mental health awareness is really important."

