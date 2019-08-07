MAINAH program aims to help study Alzheimer's

Alzheimer's disease affects one in eight people from Maine over the age of sixty-five.

Maine's Initiative for Neurologic Aging and Health is a statewide research study whose goal is to build a registry of people who want to help keep Mainers independent as they age.

Participants only need to answer a monthly questionnaire to be involved but are welcome to volunteer for more intensive study.

MAINAH already has eighty people enrolled in the program, the only one of its kind in the state.

"We've got to do something,” said Dr. Clifford Singer of Acadia Hospital. “We're the oldest state in the country, and we have a very high prevalence of Alzheimer's disease as a result. So we need to do whatever we can do to lower the incidence of Alzheimer's Disease in our population."