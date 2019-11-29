Lynch Logistics joining movement of Wreaths Across America

A local trucking company has joined the movement of Wreaths Across America.

Lynch Logistics is loading up and hauling their first volunteer load of Maine made Worcester Wreaths to Missouri.

Wreaths Across America has been coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 1,600 locations across the United States.

This is the first year that the Lynch Family of Companies is participating.

We caught up with their driver, Keith Smith before his trek to Columbia Falls to pick up the wreaths.

This will be his third year being a part of Wreaths Across America.

"It's a very big honor to be a part of this,” said Smith. “For my point, I feel it's the least I can give for the veterans, the veterans that have fallen and given their life for us to have the freedoms that we enjoy each and every day in this country. For me, to give up a week of my time is a very small part."

The mission which is remember, honor, and teach is so important. For me, it's very personal. My grandfather, Adelbert P. Dow was a Prisoner of war and a World War II survivor so, I'm just so honored to work for a company that would do this,” said Trudy Darling of Lynch Logistics.

Wreaths Across America Day is December 14th when our country will celebrate the day by honoring our nation's fallen veterans with wreath laying ceremonies.

If you would like to sponsor a wreath visit: https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/.

