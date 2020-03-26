Lyman man accused of trying to set home on fire with kerosene

A Lyman man is facing charges of attempted arson and assault after authorities say he tried lighting a home on fire with kerosene and a blow torch.

21-year old Joshua Ellis was arrested Wednesday.

Maine State Police were called to a home yesterday morning for a report of a domestic disturbance. When trooper arrived, they were told Ellis assaulted a relative as well as another person in the home.

After, Ellis allegedly poured kerosene on the door of the home and attempted to set it on fire. When that didn't work, Ellis is accused of smashing out a garage window.

He's being held without bail.