Lunafest comes to The Grand in Ellsworth on Wednesday

Georgia Zildjian, Education Director at The Grand in Ellsworth was a special guest during our TV5 Morning News on Tuesday.

She gave us an insight about the Lunafest Film Festival which takes place at The Grand in Ellsworth on Wednesday April 10. The event runs from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

The film is produced by the makers of Luna Bars to share with communities across the country to celebrate women.

This is a short film made by women, for women about women.

