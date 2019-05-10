Tina Marie Scheer, a contestant for the season finale of the Game of Survivor in Africa, will be hosting a fundraiser on Saturday May 25th to fund her trip to the African Continent.

She sat down with Wayne Harvey to discuss her history and love for the Game of Survivors.

She also discussed the Lumberjack Show and how others can get involved in the many activities that will mark the day.

For more information call: 207-266-5486 or email info@mainelumberjack.com