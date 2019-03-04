Publicist: Luke Perry has died at 52 after suffering stroke

Actor Luke Perry, star of “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Riverdale,” died after suffering a recent stroke, his representative told media outlets.

Luke Perry - an actor who is best known for his role as Dylan McKay on the TV series Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 1995, Photo Date: July 22, 2018 / Cropped Photo: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 / (MGN)

Arnold Robinson told USA Today that Perry was surrounded by his children, fiance and several other family members when he passed. He was 52 years old.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning,” Robinson said in a statement. “No further details will be released at this time.”

Last week, his publicist confirmed Perry had been hospitalized. Arnold Robinson told The Associated Press that Perry was “under observation.".

On the same day as his hospitalization, Fox announced “Beverly Hills, 90210” revival was in the works.

Perry had not signed on to the show at the time of their announcement.

Perry was born to Ann Bennett and Coy Luther Perry II on Oct. 11, 1966, in Mansfield, OH. He grew up in Fredericktown, where he remained until moving to Los Angeles after high school.

His acting career, which began in 1982, spanned nearly four decades. His earliest roles came in late 80’s daytime soap operas “Loving” and “Another World.”

In 1990, he landed his signature role as Dylan McKay on “Beverly Hills, 90210.” It became one of Fox’s biggest shows and propelled him to stardom.

He married Rachel Sharp in 1993. The two remained married until 2003 and had two children, Jack and Sophie.

Jack is a professional wrestler who performs under the ring name “Jungle Boy” Nate Coy.

He also voiced many animated characters over the years. His voice gave life to Sub-Zero on “Mortal Kombat: Defenders of the Realm,” and animated versions of himself in “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” and “Johnny Bravo.”

He had roles on television staples like “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “and Will & Grace.”

In 2017, he landed the role of Fred Andrews on “Riverdale.”

