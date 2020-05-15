Lucerne Inn ready to start taking reservations for lodging

Local inns and hotels are getting ready for guests after the Mills' administration announced Thursday reservations can be taken for stays starting June 1st.

The Lucerne Inn in Dedham is hoping phones will start ringing.

They, like many other lodging providers, have struggled financially the past couple of months.

The owners say they have come up with a plan to keep everyone safe, which includes never being more than 50% full.

“Our first intention is actually once a person checks out of a room we are not going to use it for a full day. The housekeeping won’t go into it for a full day so we will let anything settle for a 24 hour period before we go in and clean.”

The Inn says their number one concern is the safety of their staff and visitors.

The new lodging rules say visitors from out-of-state can come starting June 1st, too. But they have to quarantine for 14 days.