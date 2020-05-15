Lucerne Inn preparing for dine-in customers starting Monday

The Lucerne Inn in Dedham is preparing for dine-in customers starting Monday.

Restaurants in Hancock County can open their doors then, based on Governor Mills' state mandate.

Just five miles away from the Lucerne Inn is Penobscot County, which is not allowed to have such businesses open yet.

Rules are in place for restaurants that can have dine-in customers.

At the Lucerne Inn, no more than 50 people are allowed in at a time.

The Inn has separated all of the tables six feet apart and are taking the proper steps to sanitize.

All customers must wear a mask until they are seated at their table.

“Reservations are required or requested. If they are walk-ins we just ask that you call before you come in so that we don’t have a congestion of people. We want to keep the social distancing, we don’t want congregations at the front entryway and we are going to be following state mandates.”

The owners say they are looking forward to this new normal.

The Lucerne Inn will be open everyday from 3 to 9.