Lubec woman hoping to find her Jersey cows a new home

A Lubec woman is hoping to find close to a dozen cows new homes.

Jessika Guptill was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and is now too ill to take care of them.

"She really does have a deep love for these guys. It's just her passion,” said Dante Zaboni.

She's owned Olde Sow Farm and Creamery in Lubec since 2002.

She and her family started raising pigs and at one point, had more than 100 living on their 150 acre farm.

After that endeavor, the started raising sheep and Jersey cows.

She’s spent her career raising these animals along with her six children.

They've grown up working alongside her in the fields and helping her sell her products at local farmers markets.

"She sells milk, cheese, and several yogurts. That's kind of been her mainstay for the last few years,” explained Zanoni.

Things were going well for Jessika and the family until her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

She's now battling cervical cancer.

She's currently in treatment, but her family says the cancer has worsened.

"Life has kind of taken a 180 on us. This is all new to us, and we're all doing the best we can to get through each and every day,” said Zanoni.

As much as it break's Jessika's heart, she can longer work on the farm and take care of her beloved Jersey cows.

"When any farm animal is lost, it is very emotional for the kids and for Jessika because it is like losing a family member, so it's going to be hard.” Zanoni explained.

Her family is doing their best to lighten the physical labor on the farm so Jessika can focus on her health.

That's why they're hopeful folks can step up and take these cows off her hands.

She's looking for someone interested in buying them to continue to milk them.

"Anyone that wants a great pet or a good milker - a pure bred Jersey. These guys are the best of the best,” said Zanoni. “They really are."

Jessika and her family are doing their best to stay positive.

They say they wouldn't be where they are today if it weren't for the support from the Lubec community.

"I have never seen anything like it in my life,” said Zanoni. “People just step up to the plate with food trains, anything, you name it - fundraisers. It's incredible. It's overwhelming. It's emotionally overwhelming."

The family hopes to have all the cows gone by the beginning of winter.

If you're interested in buying a cow you can call 733-2021 and leave a message.