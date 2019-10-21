Very low turnout for public hearings regarding proposed sale of Emera Maine

There were two public hearings Monday night that would have allowed people to weigh in on the proposed sale of Emera Maine to the Canadian utility company ENMAX.

No one gave testimony in Presque Isle and at the University of Maine, only two people shared their thoughts and concerns about the matter.

Some Mainers are worried about where ENMAX is getting the money to pay for the $1.3 million sale.

ENMAX spokesperson Sarah Stevens told TV5, last week they secured the funds needed for the acquisition.

She says they'll use cash from other operations of the company and "largely" finance through debt.

Representative Michelle Dunphy, said, "So the possibility of bankruptcy of financial turmoil, I think should be taken seriously and not discounted in this case."

Sarah Stevens, Spokesperson for ENMAX, said, "ENMAX can absolutely afford the acquisition of Emera Maine. We have the money in hand and ready to go, so that's great news. We continue to have a long term plan in terms of how we will pay down the debt."

Mike Herrin, President of Emera Maine, said, "Maine Public Utility Commission is our final approval that's required and if they were able to approve the transaction then we would close."

We're told if all goes as planned, both companies would like to close the deal by the end of the year.