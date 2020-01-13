Lovejoy returns to court on Monday in murder case involving his girlfriend

A Waterville man accused of killing his girlfriend last fall, is set to return to court on Monday.

28-year old Nicholas Lovejoy is expected to enter a plea for the murder of 29-year old Melissa Sousa.

She was last seen alive putting her and Lovejoy's twin 8-year old daughters on the school bus.

Authorities found her body in the basement of the apartment she shared with Lovejoy.

Court papers state Lovejoy told police that Sousa pushed him down a flight of stairs, then grabbed one of his rifles, pointed it at him and pulled the trigger, but it didn't fire.

It was then that Lovejoy says he picked up a handgun and shot his girlfriend two times in the stomach.

